Letter to the Editor: Do they represent us?



DEAR News Of The Area,

IN the USA during the nomination hearings for roles in the Trump administration, Bernie Sanders asked one of the nominees the following.

‘Would you support an increase in the $7.25 minimum wage?’.

After many stumbles, and gasps, the answer was a no.

The next question was ‘Will you support an increase in taxes on the wealthy?’. The person being questioned ducked and weaved and spluttered but it appeared clear it was a no.

In Australia, when the Liberal National Party (LNP) were asked to support a $1.00 an hour increase in the minimum wage for hard working Australians, the LNP voted no.

The LNP have voted against all workplace law changes, which would lift wages above inflation and give additional rights to workers.

When the LNP wanted to stop rorting they introduced Robo Debt which targeted average Australians going through hard times.

The scheme was found to be illegal and the premise that there was major rorting was incorrect.

Two of the biggest donors to the LNP are Gina Rinehart and Rupert Murdoch and both are fans and supporters of Trump.

In early February when Trump outlined his vision for Gaza, Dutton commented that Trump is a big thinker and deal maker and at another time said Trump is shrewd and reasonable.

More recently Dutton has been backpeddling and now appears to have a different view of Trump, so who is the real Dutton?

Regards,

Colin HUTTON,

Thora.