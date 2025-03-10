Letter to the Editor: Dutton’s energy policy backflips



DEAR News Of The Area,

VOTERS cannot trust Dutton on energy policy.

While the Coalition, in its final act of government in 2022, supported the development of Australia’s offshore wind industry by introducing enabling legislation, Dutton now seeks to play politics from opposition.

Of the 14 feasibility licenses issued for offshore wind projects, he selectively opposes those in key regions – Hunter, Illawarra, and the Southern Ocean – targeting them to win votes in marginal seats.

Dutton’s inconsistency is not new.

While in government, he is on the record opposing nuclear power for Australia.

Now, in a dramatic reversal, he enters the election with an ill-defined and unsubstantiated nuclear energy policy.

This comes at a critical time, as all coal-fired power stations in Australia are set to close within the next decade.

Offshore wind energy is on track to be operational by 2030, providing a timely replacement for coal-fired power, sustaining jobs, and delivering economic benefits to affected regions.

Dutton’s nuclear policy, lacking both detail and a realistic timeline, will not replace this lost capacity in time, let alone ever eventuate.

The public and investors need certainty and a clear path forward for energy policy, not political flip-flopping and vague promises.

Regards,

Justin PAGE,

Coordinator,

Hunter Jobs Alliance.