Letter to the Editor: Easter in the supermarket



DEAR News Of The Area,

EASTER is coming and the supermarkets are stocked with Easter eggs, bunnies and hot cross buns.

Most of us know that Easter has something to do with Jesus.

But you won’t find any sign of Jesus in your local supermarket or shopping centre.

On second thoughts, maybe Easter eggs and bunnies and hot cross buns do tell us something about Jesus and the real meaning of Easter.

Easter eggs have been part of Easter celebrations for hundreds of years.

In olden days, eggs were a treat, and in preparation for Easter, some people would abstain from eating eggs.

Instead, they would paint boiled eggs red or with pretty patterns, so that when Easter arrived, decorated eggs were a special treat.

When a chicken hatches from an egg, it’s a new life.

Jesus was nailed to a cross and died, but after three days God raised him from the dead. Jesus was alive again.

So, Easter eggs represent new life!

What about the Easter bunny?

Well, the story started in Germany long ago, that the Easter bunny delivered the Easter eggs from house to house.

And he used to hide them – that’s why nowadays we have Easter egg hunts for our kids.

But why did Jesus have to die?

Because God showed his love for us by sending Jesus to take the punishment for all our selfish deeds, for all our unkind words and for all our impure thoughts.

By his death, we are forgiven, if only we believe!

Hot cross buns remind us that Jesus died for our sins on the Cross.

And through Jesus’ rising from the dead, we have the promise of new life, if we trust in him.

We are born again – as the Bible says, “the old life has gone, a new life has begun”.

Imagine your children or grandchildren asking you, “Why do the shops have Easter eggs and bunnies and hot cross buns?”

You could use this as an opportunity to explain the real meaning of Easter. It truly is good news.

You could summarise it as: “God loves us, wants to forgive us and he wants us to love him and to love and forgive others”.

Regards,

Ross FERRIER,

Fingal Bay.