Letter to the Editor: Electric car batteries



DEAR News Of The Area,

I HAVE been holding off buying another car because I wanted to see how the new electric cars progressed, so I looked forward to watching the Spotlight report on the car batteries. I was absolutely shocked and gobsmacked by this report and then I became extremely angry at our government for ‘’allowing’’ this to happen.

I felt so strongly about this that I was going to change my vote in the upcoming election. Then I thought more about the situation and realised that our government probably can’t do anything about it.

They can’t stop other countries from doing things.

However, they could refuse to give Indonesia all the financial assistance that we give them as an incentive to stop polluting the planet unnecessarily and to protect their workers (too late for those who have already died as a result of these unsafe practices). They could also work with ethical car companies and get them to agree to use only nickel that has been obtained from Australian mines that are currently not operating due to Chinese and Indonesian‘’dirty nickel’’ mining, which is done with great damage to the environment and human beings, but is cheaper!

I say China and Indonesia you should be ashamed of yourselves.

This is outrageous!

We should all refuse to buy any cars that use dirty nickel to make the batteries.

The people worldwide need to speak up.

Regards,

Jeanette TONG,

Nambucca Heads.