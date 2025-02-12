Letter to the Editor: Fond memories of a bygone era Opinion Property/Sports/Opinion - popup ad by News Of The Area - Modern Media - February 12, 2025 DEAR News Of The Area, WERE others, as I was, reminded of the days at the beach in the ‘60s with Stinker’s photo of Olive Tulk? Such a memory of heading to the beach, mum with her new swimsuit, and dad wielding the box-Brownie to take half a dozen photos of mum sitting on a rock by the sea. Then waiting a week for the developer to determine whether in any of them both eyes were open, or there was a seagull in the background. What fond memories of a bygone era. Regards, Ian HICKS, Soldiers Point.