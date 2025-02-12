Letter to the Editor: Fond memories of a bygone era



DEAR News Of The Area,

WERE others, as I was, reminded of the days at the beach in the ‘60s with Stinker’s photo of Olive Tulk?

Such a memory of heading to the beach, mum with her new swimsuit, and dad wielding the box-Brownie to take half a dozen photos of mum sitting on a rock by the sea.

Then waiting a week for the developer to determine whether in any of them both eyes were open, or there was a seagull in the background.

What fond memories of a bygone era.

Regards,

Ian HICKS,

Soldiers Point.