Letter to the Editor: Great koala conservation



DEAR News Of The Area,

I WAS amused that Noel Atkins’ anti-Great Koala National Park letter was, no doubt by happenstance, printed in proximity to Bob Harris’ letter about misinformation and disinformation (Opinion and Letters, NOTA 14 March).

Mr Atkins refers to studies instigated by the timber industry, that variety of investigation where the results are often predetermined, to justify his refutation of the NSW Koala Parliamentary Inquiry’s finding that koalas are on the path to extinction if the current land clearing and deforestation regimens continue.

Is denying the validity of a Government Inquiry, where all political sides are represented, justified or anarchistic or an act of hubris?

I was also amused by the fact that, though koalas have been declared endangered, Mr Atkins declares them to be “thriving”.

Perhaps he doesn’t understand what a koala hub is.

They are the population and habitat hotspots that Forestry Corporation is mercilessly devastating in its frenzy to eviscerate our potential National Park before ethics and sanity prevail.

Clear-felling large tracts of forest with gigantic machines that crush everything cannot be classed as discriminating, sustainable practice.

Industrial logging dries out the landscape, making it more fire prone.

It is disingenuous to compare such modern wholesale slaughter to past practices that managed the forest with a less destructive approach and an aim to nurture forest health for the future.

To add weight to his assertion that the GKNP is a “con”, he uses figures that suggest the entire timber industry will be shut down if it goes ahead.

If this is a billion dollar industry, why are the people of NSW being ripped off by tens of million to subsidise it?

Our taxes are being used to rob us of an irreplaceable natural asset to fatten corporations.

A glance at the REEF Foundation’s website will reveal its political leanings, despite disclaimers.

On the other side of the discussion, those in favour of the park simply want to preserve something precious that cannot be replicated, that once gone is lost forever.

Can we not work together and find a way to have a timber industry that is truly sustainable, that preserves our natural heritage?

No one wants to see people lose their jobs, but Mr Atkins exaggerates employment numbers.

As most of our timber needs are met by plantations, there will still be plenty of jobs in that sector, in forest restoration (see letter, Lindy Davis, NOTA 9 March) and in tourism (Newcastle University study).

Mature, healthy forests are wonders of nature that regulate climate, store carbon and improve soil and water quality.

Nature is our life-support system.

The Great Koala National Park will foster biodiversity and help protect our beloved, iconic koala and many other special and unique species and ecosystems.

In the 1930s, parliamentarians walked from Point Lookout to Thora, to witness for themselves the beauty of our magnificent forests.

They cared and we should care.

Regards,

Mary FORBES,

Eungai Creek.