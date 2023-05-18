LETTER TO THE EDITOR: Grossly misinformed on High St development issues

DEAR News Of The Area,

IN response to Di Nicholson’s letter published in your paper (‘Development at 3 High Street, Nambucca) on 12 May 2023, I can only say that Mrs Nicholson has been grossly misinformed and that her facts are completely incorrect.

Firstly, the “sliver of land” to which she refers was NOT sold by council to the developer of No.1 High Street.

In 1974 this 68m2 of land was granted to the then owner in exchange for 88m2 of her land acquired by Council for the purpose of road expansions and improved turning into High Street.

I purchased this land privately from the previous owner and consolidated it with No 1 High Street in 2000.

My DA plans were already with Council and thus took no advantage of the strip of land.

The setbacks to Hill Street are from 7m to11m of landscaped gardens.

As recently as last Thursday 15 May 2023, Council staff, Councillors, the Mayor and protagonists in this saga, held an onsite meeting at Hill Street where the Mayor commenced the meeting with the history of the “sliver of land” to clarify the ongoing and misleading misinformation being bandied around.

This has been perpetuated by a previous senior council staff member advising the developer of this incorrect

information which led him to believe that this had set a precedent.

Secondly, the building is four stories, not three as Mrs Nicholson claims and it is not “stepped down the hill”.

It is not all about the view loss.

As neighbours we fully understand and are aware of the medium density zoning of this block.

The real issue is the sale of land by council to a developer which will greatly extend the footprint of the development by 25 percent.

There is a proven lack of transparency and extraordinary bias to favour a developer at the expense of the property values of adjoining neighbours.

Council should not be in the business of selling a key portion of land at way below value which will result in

the over development of the site.

I consider the comments on both the “recent arrival” who resides at No.1 Hill Street and the house on that land being “40 years old”, to be somewhat elitist.

The major landslip in March 2021 has greatly affected the property at No 1 Hill Street.

I cannot fathom how a new building would fix the drainage issues associated with Hill Street.

I respectfully suggest that Mrs Nicholson consider it is always prudent not to just believe what you are told, but to investigate for yourself before publicly going to print.

Regards

Daniel MARINO,

Nambucca Heads.