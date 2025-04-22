Letter to the Editor: ‘Had a gutful’ of woke ideologies

by News Of The Area - Modern Media -


DEAR News Of The Area,

THE Climate 200 warriors, Rob Keldoulis and Simon Holmes à Court go hand-in-glove.

They share the same left-leaning, NIMBY, woke ideologies of the inner city elites.

These are the very people who impose their superior beliefs and make rules that affect us out in the country.

To put it bluntly: we’ve had a gutful.

They tried to tax our cows for farting – for God’s sake.

How ridiculously stupid is that?

It certainly doesn’t affect them in the city, but it signals their virtue.

And then they think nothing of hopping on a jet plane and flying around the world.

Can you get any more hypocritical than that?

If they want to wield so much influence in government, then why don’t they put themselves up for election instead of getting stooges to do the job for them?

Are they afraid of personal rejection?

Regards,
Dave WILLIAMSON,
Coffs Harbour.

3 thoughts on “Letter to the Editor: ‘Had a gutful’ of woke ideologies

  1. Peta Credlin was on Sky months ago saying the war on Woke had been one. Murdoch invented it after all.
    I care enough to want to get through fossil-funded sabotage of solar power and battery storage at home, community and State levels. Free power for all forever, woke I know, but I like my credit power bills.
    I also know how lucky I am to be in a place that still has gum months and greater gliders and fail to see why taxpayers fund their loss-making destruction. Caring for our unique Australian fauna used to be patriotic, now it is woke

  2. I am a volunteer for the community based independent for Cowper, Caz Heise. One of my main reasons I am doing this is I am sick to death of the name calling and mud slinging that is called politics in Australia by the main stream media and parties in Australia and is the main content of Dave Williamson’s letter above. I want to be able to debate policies across the spectrum, in a civil manner, where we listen to each other and debate the policies, not just call names and sling out ridiculous assertions that do not add to the debate. We need to hear all voices even if not all get their way. My understanding of the letter content is:
    NIMBY
    woke
    city elites
    taxing cow farts (?)
    somebody (who?) flying around the world
    stooges
    No reasoned arguments or policy, just name calling.
    David, I think you can do better than that if you put your mind to it.
    The Australian Financial Review (jan 31st 2025) says this about Clkimate200:
    Describing itself as a non-profit crowdfunding initiative working to level the political playing field, the group backs candidates with demonstrated community support who adhere to core principles, including support for scientific responses to climate change, integrity in politics and respect for women.
    Regards from. Michael Faulkner

