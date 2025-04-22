Letter to the Editor: ‘Had a gutful’ of woke ideologies



DEAR News Of The Area,

THE Climate 200 warriors, Rob Keldoulis and Simon Holmes à Court go hand-in-glove.

They share the same left-leaning, NIMBY, woke ideologies of the inner city elites.

These are the very people who impose their superior beliefs and make rules that affect us out in the country.

To put it bluntly: we’ve had a gutful.

They tried to tax our cows for farting – for God’s sake.

How ridiculously stupid is that?

It certainly doesn’t affect them in the city, but it signals their virtue.

And then they think nothing of hopping on a jet plane and flying around the world.

Can you get any more hypocritical than that?

If they want to wield so much influence in government, then why don’t they put themselves up for election instead of getting stooges to do the job for them?

Are they afraid of personal rejection?

Regards,

Dave WILLIAMSON,

Coffs Harbour.