Letter to the Editor: Heartfelt thanks



DEAR News Of The Area,

WE would like to extend our gratitude to all those who assisted when my brother, John Knudsen, collapsed on Woopie Headland on the afternoon of Friday 12 July.

Although resuscitation was not successful, we are overwhelmingly grateful for the effort given by caring strangers to John and his wife Bronwyn.

We would also like to acknowledge the compassion shown by the police and paramedics who attended.

Regards,

David KNUDSEN,

Moonee Beach.