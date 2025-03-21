Letter to the Editor: Honesty around funding



DEAR News Of The Area,

OVER the last quite a few months, I have been absolutely gobsmacked by how much advertising Caz Heise, the so-called “Independent”, has been subjecting us to.

Caz has run daily radio and TV advertising, has massive roadside billboards from Coffs Harbour to Port Macquarie, corflutes in yards and electronic adverts at local shopping centres.

This must be costing hundreds of thousands of dollars.

No “Independent” would be able to afford this kind of campaign.

I’m sure not even Labor or the Nationals could afford so much advertising in Cowper.

There is someone with very deep pockets funding her and my guess would be Climate 200 and Simon Holmes à Court.

The same sponsors who funded her campaign at the last election.

Simon Holmes à Court was on the National Press Club last week and intimated that Climate 200 was backing the “Independent” in Cowper.

Caz claims the Coalition is funded by big business, but I would put it to her that she is also being funded by a big business billionaire with his own agendas.

I don’t believe her campaign is being funded by small donors – a claim I have seen on social media.

Caz needs to come clean with Cowper and answer two questions.

1. Who is funding her campaign and what is their agenda;

2. If she wins and there is a hung parliament, who will she back? Labor/Greens or the Coalition?

We need to know.

Regards,

Janet OLNEY,

Boambee.