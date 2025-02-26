Letter to the Editor: Ideas for road safety



DEAR News Of The Area,

AS a Valla Beach resident for 20-plus years I have noticed the increase in the residential population from a seaside village to many new housing developments.

Many thousands of people now call Valla Beach home.

Accidents will continue to happen at the intersection of Valla Beach Road until the speed limit is reduced.

It is ludicrous to maintain the 90km/h speed limit and it must be reduced to 60km/h in both directions on Giinagay Way.

I suggest that the speed limit from the north of 60km/h should start just before the intersection with East West Road and the “60km/h Ahead” sign be placed where the obsolete average speed limit gantry is positioned.

This gantry with associated signs was part of the original Pacific Highway and is an eyesore which should be removed.

The speed limit of 60km/h from the south should commence at the current 90km/h sign and the “60km/h Ahead” sign placed at an appropriate distance before.

I hope my suggestions will be taken up as the most obvious and constructive solution ASAP to this accident-prone area with little cost to Transport for NSW.

Yours sincerely,

Michael JOYCE,

Valla Beach.