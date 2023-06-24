LETTER TO THE EDITOR: In defence of Yarrila Place

DEAR News Of The Area,

I LIKE the new council building.

I don’t know if the people complaining about its looks have looked around Coffs lately.

Good looking buildings are hard to find!

It is a striking green, modern building that lifts the town and its building skyline.

I also appreciate the relatively new Gowing’s building just south of it too.

We should be encouraging people to build good quality, good looking buildings in our town, not the poor quality and ugly ones we have in the past.

Good on you council!

Regards,

Gerry MCGILVRAY,

Coffs Harbour.