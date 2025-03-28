Letter to the Editor: Independents dare advertise their candidacy?



DEAR News Of The Area,

YOUR correspondent, Janet Olney, seems concerned that one of the Independents in this electorate dares advertise her candidacy with the support of anonymous donors.

Obviously you don’t recall that at about the time of Cyclone Alfred Peter Dutton and Anthony Albanese attended functions and raised campaign funds of $500,000 and $100,000 respectively, no donors mentioned.

To quote an article by Jason Koutsoukis: “unfortunately, as voters head to the polls they will not only be choosing between two leaders but also weighing up whose financial backing and whose vision for the country aligns more closely with their own interests”.

In brief, Independent Senator Kate Chaney sought legislation in December 2024 for disclosure of donation origins and value above $1000.

Although the Coalition indicated they would support the bill they and Labor voted against it. This Bill is now presumably in limbo.

Donations up to $16900 can still remain anonymous.

A similar bill was passed in the NSW Parliament where $1000 is the limit for anonymous donors.

According to The Australia Institute, expenditure in each electorate in the 2022 election averaged:

Coalition: $822,691

Labor: $767,517

Independent: $655,000.

It seems if any electorate did not receive the average it was either complacency or smugness.

Regards,

Max TURNER,

Macksville.