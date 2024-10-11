Letter to the Editor: Is our new Mayor really an Independent?



DEAR News Of The Area,

COFFS Harbour electors have given a strong endorsement to our newly elected Mayor Nikki Williams.

She received 32.8 percent of the first preference votes, well ahead of Paul Amos on 26.8 percent.

Her team received 34.1 percent of the first preference votes, sufficient to elect three of her team in addition to herself to Council.

Nikki ran as an Independent and has been quoted in the Coffs Coast Advocate online as saying there is “no room for political parties in council.”

But how independent is she really?

Nikki is a member of the National Party, she exchanged preferences with another member of the National Party in George Cecato, and she was endorsed by senior National Party figures including Gurmesh Singh and Andrew Fraser.

In addition, her very well-resourced campaign received significant support from the Coffs Harbour Chamber of Commerce.

Two members of Nikki’s team, Cath Fowler and Neil Mason, are members of the Chamber of Commerce Board, with Cath Fowler, who was elected to Council, its Vice-President.

Presumably, the reason Nikki believes there is no room for political parties in local government is because she thinks that councillors affiliated with a political party will prioritise the interests and views of the party over those of the electors.

The proof of whether Nikki is truly an “independent” will be whether the positions that she takes prioritise the will of the electors of Coffs Harbour, even when they are at odds with the views and interests of her supporters in the National Party and the Chamber of Commerce.

Fortunately, there is an issue on which Nikki can demonstrate her independence, the Jetty Foreshore development.

She took a position to the election advocating for the proposal put by the previous LNP State Government, (and it must be said the current Labor State Government) for the redevelopment of the Jetty Foreshore to include multi-storey residential.

However, this proposal was overwhelmingly rejected by the electors with 68.7 percent voting No to the poll question.

Interestingly the informal vote for the question was only 2.0 percent compared with 8.5 percent informal in the general councillor election.

This suggests voters have a much clearer view on what they want for the Jetty Foreshore than who they want on Council.

So, the question is, will Nikki change her position in the light of the clearly expressed will of the electors of Coffs Harbour or will she continue to support the position of her backers in the National Party and the Coffs Harbour Chamber of Commerce?

She has a role model for this in Tony Judge who, despite being an elected Labor councillor, has strenuously supported the will of the people of Coffs Harbour, rather than the position of the State Labor Government.

Has our new Mayor got the courage and integrity to do the same or is she not “independent” after all?

Regards,

Stephen OXLEY,

Emerald Beach.