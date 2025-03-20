Letter to the Editor: Living in community



DEAR News Of The Area,

ON Thursday 6 March, I was privileged to attend a remarkable and inspiring meeting in the Great Hall of the University of Newcastle.

The Great Hall was full and the atmosphere electric but respectful.

This was the second Annual Meeting of Hunter Community Alliance.

We live in community – and this means caring for each other in whatever way we can, sharing resources, being aware, compassionate and understanding of each other and each other’s needs, particularly of people who can and do ‘fall through the cracks’.

This organisation is proof that we can bring together people of all ages, across political and social divides: charities who pick up the pieces of broken lives and working hard to prevent people ‘falling into the cracks’, churches also doing this, unions, environmentalists concerned about the impacts of climate change, politicians at all three levels of government, listening and talking to each other with respect, with the common aim of making the Hunter a better place for everyone.

The effects spill over into surrounding areas.

While acknowledging that their efforts have to continue as more needs to be done, in one short year they have achieved much: increased training and apprenticeships to provide employment, particularly as we necessarily transition from jobs in the fossil fuel industry into the many opportunities provided by renewable energy sources; more government assistance building affordable housing; more crisis and transitional accommodation.

As with the first meeting last year, the two Federal Ministers who attended had been provided with a series of “Asks”, based on the meetings of HCA which had been held during the year, and they were very firmly but politely held to answer these.

We heard stories from people whose lives have been turned around by help they’ve received. But also stories from people whose needs are still very great.

A warning to us here: an older woman who now finds herself living in a small rental cabin after being scammed and losing her home.

Now living in a small rental cabin which gets very hot in summer and very cold in winter.

Stories of sub-standard emergency housing, crowded, poorly ventilated.

Renters who cannot afford solar panels, whose energy bills soar.

People who have a choice of living on the streets – perhaps in a very old car – or paying well over half of the income they earn in rent.

The need for more mental health providers.

These are our neighbours, part of our wider community.

Perhaps at times our society needs people with hard business heads, thinking of company profits above everything else, however everyone benefits when we help each other, including businesses, and Hunter Community Alliance is a wonderful example.

We have a Federal Election coming.

Now is the time to ask serious questions of each of the candidates, look at who is going to help the disadvantaged and struggling members of our wider community, and hold them to their promises.

Regards,

Barbara LYLE,

Tea Gardens.