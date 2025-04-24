Letter to the Editor: Major parties ignoring residents

DEAR News Of The Area,

THE coming Federal election has little to do directly with the State government’s decision to sell the Coffs foreshore to a property developer, but the 33,000 residents who voted against this sell off might well consider that the candidates from all three major parties have chosen to ignore their wishes completely on this vital issue.

Either they think they know better or feel their obligation to conform to party policy exceeds their responsibility to us, their constituents.

It really is a bit rich for them to be pleading for our support in any election with promises of undying dedication to our interests.

Regards,
Frank SCAHILL,
Coffs Harbour.

2 thoughts on “Letter to the Editor: Major parties ignoring residents

  1. Give up Frank , the land that is fenced is state government land,it is owned by the taxpayers of NSW. They want the best financial outcome for that land, not just turn it into green space. We don’t need any more green space at the foreshore ,council can not keep up with the maintenance now. Bring on the development and make it more presentable to everybody.

  2. There was a state election also run were candidates ran with pro foreshore as their main focus and they were defeated by Gurmesh Singh overwhelmingly

