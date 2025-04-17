Letter to the Editor: Mayor’s appearances in campaign ads



DEAR News Of The Area,

I THOUGHT our new mayor Nikki Williams stood for council as an independent.

How is it she is constantly being seen in paid and unpaid advertising standing alongside the current Nationals Federal candidate in the upcoming elections?

As often as not she has an arm around him, suggesting more of an endorsement than a mayor simply cultivating a working relationship with a local member.

She should not be in any sort of advertising of this nature especially in the middle of an election campaign.

These are not the actions of an independent and I believe we have been cruelly misled.

Regards,

Adrienne FARAGO,

Sawtell.