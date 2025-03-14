Letter to the Editor: Misinformation and disinformation



DEAR News Of The Area,

AFTER reading various letters in your newspaper and as we approach the federal election it might be an appropriate time to highlight the difference between ‘misinformation’ and ‘disinformation’.

Misinformation is getting things wrong – sometimes innocently, while disinformation is deliberately spreading information you know to be wrong.

Sadly it hasn’t taken long for rusted-on Coalition soothsayers to start their campaign of disinformation against our independent candidate.

With Cowper now a swinging seat, fear of losing does that I guess.

Regards,

Bob HARRIS,

Sawtell.