Letter to the Editor: Modern bushfire risks



DEAR News Of The Area,

I DON’T know how many of you remember in 1987, when a bushfire burnt right to the edge of town.

I was living in York Street then, and I remember the washing I had left on the line being full of little black holes where the embers from the fire had burnt through them.

That which was bushland back then, is now full of flammable houses in rugged terrain.

Need I say more under the current circumstances?

Regards,

Ian SMITH,

Sawtell.