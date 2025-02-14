Letter to the Editor: More training needed for politicians



DEAR News Of The Area,

REGARDING the demise of NSW Labor politician and Minister for Transport Jo Haylen.

Jo Haylen is a very capable politician.

Her loss of ministerial responsibility is a loss for all people in NSW.

Our democracy thrives on a continuing supply of people with the ability to nominate for political office.

A similar case resulted in a Federal coalition Minister, Sussan Ley, being demoted from the Federal ministry several years ago.

She has since paid the penalty and is now back in favour as the Deputy Leader of the Federal Liberal Party.

Both politicians are highly competent people, but made “errors of judgement”.

This can apply to any of us.

But in Haylen’s case it appears she was completely oblivious to the costs to the taxpayer.

She should have realized having a car and driver come from Sydney to pick her up from the Central Coast and take her to the Hunter Valley and return would be expensive, and more so on a public holiday.

She maintains she broke no rules in doing this, but if she had a legitimate entitlement to such transport, why wouldn’t she have sought out a less expensive alternative – use a local Uber service for example?

There appears to be a gap in the basic training provided to potential politicians by at least the major parties – all care needs to be taken with the expenditure of public monies, and that should be highlighted on day one of their careers.

Regards,

John BURNS,

Coffs Harbour.