LETTER TO THE EDITOR: Not all agree with ‘the Voice’

DEAR News Of The Area,

BOB Kennedy asks ‘who do politicians really represent?’ (NOTA 5/5/23) and attacks both Messrs Dutton and Littleproud for opposing ‘the Voice’, suggesting they are doing so only for political purposes.

May I suggest that it may be that they are aware of the potential risk to the sovereignty of the Australian Parliament, ‘the Voice’, contained in the Constitution, poses.

Many years ago we had a successful referendum that removed race from the Constitution.

Now Mr Albanese wishes to reinstall race into the Constitution.

Maybe both Mr Dutton and Mr Littleproud can see how divisive, not reconciliatory, this will be, giving one small group privileges over and above all others in society.

Or could it be that they have spent a great deal more time listening to ordinary Aboriginals, not activists, than Mr Albanese, on his rushed fly-in-fly-out lip service visit to Alice Springs?

I think they are listening to the rational arguments put forward by their Shadow Minister for Aboriginal Affairs, Jacinta Nampijina Price and Warren Mundine?

Both strong, intelligent articulate Aboriginal persons who oppose ‘the Voice’.

As with all races around the world, Aboriginal people don’t have a single view on all subjects. They each can have differing views on many subjects.

To suggest otherwise would be stereotyping.

It does not make a person self interested, bad or (dare I use that overused slur) a racist for having a differing view on ‘the Voice’, to yourself.

If Mr Kennedy debated the issues and didn’t attack the person, he may have retained some credibility.

It is the height of foolishness to vote on the basis of “the vibe” and not the facts and issues, many of which Mr Albanese is loath to provide.

Why is he so unwilling to provide detail?

One thing I have learned over the years and that is not to trust a politician particularly when they are not forthcoming with the details.

Now to answer Mr Kennedy’s initial question on the issue of ‘the Voice’, they represent me and many like minded people who have great concerns about ‘the Voice’.

Regards,

Wayne DUESBURY,

Boambee.