Letter to the Editor: Not all op-shops are expensive



DEAR News Of The Area,

I AM writing in response to the letter of opinion from Liz Philpott (31 January 2025) headed ‘What went wrong with op-shops?’.

It is not my intention to speak on behalf of the multitude of op-shops on the Coffs Coast.

I do not have the knowledge to do so.

However it is my intention to point out to the writer and to all the readers of NOTA that whatever the truth of the writer’s assertions they do not apply to Northern Beaches Anglicans (NBA) Open Door Op Shop in Woolgoolga. Since opening in 2011 we have consistently maintained a ‘low-price’ pricing policy.

Anyone that visits our shop will discover $2 racks throughout the shop full of the best quality second hand clothes we receive by donation.

At certain times of the year those racks will have $1 price tags.

We thankfully receive donations from the public Sunday-Wednesday except over the Christmas closing period. Our commitment is to the communities we serve.

We have a large and wonderfully diverse group of volunteers who work incredibly hard to sort the mountain of donations we receive each week.

We minimise that which ends up in landfill by bagging good clothing, but not the best, for appropriate, planned distribution overseas.

Our donors and customers alike will testify to the warmth of welcome they receive.

Many volunteers and customers find NBA Op Shop a haven in which they find acceptance, love, a listening ear and a warm smile.

Why not come and check us out at 21 Scarborough St, Woolgoolga.

Regards,

David HANGER,

Coordinator,

NBA Op Shop.