Letter to the Editor: Notable backflips from the major parties



DEAR News Of The Area,

BOTH major political parties make great promises during the build-up to an election.

But in reality many are reversed or altered after winning office.

Here are five notable backflips from each party:

ALP:

1. $275 Electricity Bill Reduction (2022)

Labor campaigned on the promise that power bills would fall by $275 by 2025 due to its renewable energy policies. This commitment was effectively abandoned, with power bills increasing instead.

2. Offshore Processing for Asylum Seekers (2007-2013)

In 2007, Labor, under Kevin Rudd, promised to dismantle offshore processing.

However, by 2013, Rudd reinstated offshore detention in Papua New Guinea, stating that asylum seekers arriving by boat would not be resettled in Australia.

3. Carbon Pricing (2010-2013)

Before the 2010 election, Julia Gillard stated, “There will be no carbon tax under a government I lead.”

However, in 2011, Labor introduced a carbon pricing scheme, which became a major political controversy.

4. University Funding (2022-2023)

Labor campaigned on improving higher education funding but, after winning office, allowed significant indexation of HECS-HELP debts and did not reverse Coalition-era cuts.

5. Live Sheep Export Ban (2019-Present)

Labor promised to phase out live sheep exports but delayed action after industry backlash.

As of 2024, the ban remains in limbo, with no set end date.

Australian Coalition:

1. “No Cuts to ABC, SBS, Health, and Education” (2013)

Before the 2013 election, Tony Abbott promised “no cuts to the ABC or SBS”.

However, in the 2014 Budget, the government introduced significant funding cuts to health, education and both broadcasters.

2. Superannuation Changes (2016)

The Coalition assured no adverse changes to superannuation before the 2016 election.

However, in the 2016 Budget, they introduced a $1.6 million transfer cap and reduced concessional contributions.

3. Net Zero by 2050 (2019-2021)

Before the 2019 election, Scott Morrison criticized Labor’s climate policies and did not commit to net zero.

However, ahead of COP26 in 2021, Morrison adopted the net-zero by 2050 target.

4. Religious Discrimination Bill (2019-2022)

The Morrison government campaigned on legislating stronger religious protections but abandoned the bill in 2022 after internal divisions and opposition over discrimination concerns.

5. First Home Buyer Super Access (2022)

The Coalition proposed allowing first-home buyers to use superannuation for home deposits in the 2022 election but did not implement it in prior terms when in power, despite advocating for the policy.

Each of these reversals highlight the contempt the major Australian political parties hold for ordinary Australians.

With an election coming soon, Australians need to understand that nothing promised is guaranteed, it is all empty promises or hypocritical at best.

Regards,

Bill DORAN,

Tanilba Bay.