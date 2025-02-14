Letter to the Editor: Op shops doing their best



DEAR News Of The Area,

LIZ Philpott’s letter (NOTA 31/1/24) about the cost of op shop goods made interesting reading.

I work in a local op shop where all the wonderful staff, including our beautiful managers, are voluntary.

Most other op shops have paid management, hence the high prices on top of rent, electricity etc.

We generally receive good quality goods for which we are grateful, and we price them fairly. Some local businesses kindly donate goods and give advice on the value of some items.

We give what we can’t use to other worthwhile causes.

We have customers from all walks of life, from the homeless, and those struggling, through to the better off.

It is a privilege to work there, because everyday you meet such nice people and realise how lucky you are and how you can help in a small way.

Regards,

Merrin VAN DARTEL,

Sawtell.