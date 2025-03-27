Letter to the Editor: ‘Pathetic’ mobile reception



DEAR News Of The Area,

I AM writing about the disgusting reception and customer support provided by the large telcos in Williamtown and Medowie areas.

There are possibly more areas, however we have only been in the area since last December.

I have reported my concerns to Optus who informed me that we have excellent service that was proven incorrect when they attempted to contact me away from my wifi.

They told me that nobody had complained about the service and they have no plans to upgrade their services until they have more complaints.

In my talks with other people it’s not just Optus that has poor reception.

I feel it’s time for both our members of parliament and telcos to come here and see firsthand that the service is pathetic.

Regards,

Michael HOOKER,

Banksia Grove Village,

Williamtown.