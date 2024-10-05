Letter to the Editor: Perspectives on inflation



DEAR News Of The Area,

TODAY, I had insightful conversations with a small business owner and a financial expert from Sydney about the current state of the economy.

The owner of a long-established restaurant in Coffs Harbour mentioned that he believed Labor wasn’t supportive of small businesses.

I asked him if he had benefited from any federal Labor government programs, like the free installation of LED lights or energy-efficient fridges for small businesses.

His response was, “Yes.”

I then asked: “So why do you feel Labor is not good for small businesses? Have you received such support under the Liberal or National governments?”

He couldn’t provide an answer.

I shared a link detailing the Albanese Labor Government’s support for small businesses, highlighting the proactive assistance that has been offered.

He then mentioned that his business was slow due to inflation and the cost of living, which he believed was caused by Labor.

I explained that when Labor took office in May 2022, inflation was already at 6.1 percent, and today it has been reduced to 2.7 percent, well within the Reserve Bank’s target range.

The federal Labor government has taken strong, decisive actions to manage inflation and ease its impact through effective policies, price control measures, wage support, and relief for those most affected.

He also expressed concern about wage increases, saying he could no longer hire teenagers for $10 or $12 an hour.

I pointed out the contradiction: on one hand, he said people weren’t eating out due to lack of money, but on the other hand, higher wages actually enable people to afford more, including dining out.

In fact, low wages were a major issue for workers like nurses and midwives in NSW, who earned far less than their counterparts in Victoria and Queensland under the previous LNP government.

I also asked a financial expert about which government she felt managed the economy better – the one that caused inflation to rise or the one working to bring it down.

She responded that under the Liberal and National governments, inflation soared with little effort to control it.

In contrast, the Labor government has proven itself capable of reducing inflation by managing economic challenges, addressing supply chain issues, and implementing effective economic policies.

The Albanese Labor Government has clearly demonstrated stronger economic management than the previous Liberal and National governments.

Today, our inflation rate stands at 2.7 percent, reflecting Labor’s commitment to stability and growth.

Thank you,

Htun Htun OO (H2O),

Coffs Harbour.