Letter to the Editor: Political spending gone mad



DEAR News Of The Area,

WITH regard to the upcoming Federal Election one could be forgiven for asking, “Is this really a general election or a spendathon?”.

The way our major parties are throwing taxpayers’ money around like drunken sailors is mind boggling and doing little more than treating the electorate with contempt.

So why didn’t these so-called leaders come up with economic solutions to our problems when they were in government?

Sadly this clearly looks like bribes for votes, or what is more often known as pork barrelling.

It’s time for a change.

Regards,

Bob HARRIS,

Sawtell.