Letter to the Editor: Politics vs platitudes



DEAR News Of The Area,

GIVEN that the electorate casts their votes based on the proposed and current policies of the major parties, many minor contenders submit their appeals to the electorate based on platitudes.

As the upcoming election is a Federal election, is it not feasible that the electorate be advised as to what position contenders have in relation to such issues of national importance as immigration, defence, industrial relations, cost-of-living, taxation, national security, welfare and energy?

As stated, this is a Federal election and not one restricted to local issues.

On a local level we are being inundated with constant platitudes from the local independent candidate.

If successfully elected, where does Caz Heise stand on the aforementioned issues of national importance?

Kind regards

Garry CONNELLY.