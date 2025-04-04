Letter to the Editor: Protect our children’s future



DEAR News Of The Area,

THIS Federal Election is an opportunity for voters to protect our children’s future and avoid the serious risks emanating from any Coalition victory.

My concerns about the Coalition were not allayed by Mr Dutton’s recent budget reply speech (27 March), where he failed to offer any coherent budget plan and simply proposed burning more gas, temporarily cutting fuel excise and making Australians pay higher taxes.

Regarding his most expensive “policy”, i.e.: nuclear reactors, he revealed nothing of substance, but continues to be evasive. Such obfuscation in an election is not fair to the voters.

So, I hope that people will ask some serious questions when deciding how to vote on 3 May:

• Do we want a Coalition government undermining our clean energy transition, just to make room for gas and nuclear in the grid?

• Do we want a Coalition government dragging out the use of dirty, ageing coal-fired power for another 20 years?

• Do we want our children paying much higher taxes to fund Mr Dutton’s $600 billion nuclear fantasy?

• Do we want our precious water supplies drained by the cooling water needs of nuclear plants?

• Do we want radioactive leaks polluting our air and waterways?

• Do we want our children and grandchildren lumbered with the cost of managing thousands of tonnes of radioactive nuclear waste?

There is so much at stake for our children in this election and I hope that voters choose wisely. Stop Dutton’s risky reactors.

Regards,

Kenneth HIGGS,

Raymond Terrace.