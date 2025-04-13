Letter to the Editor: Sawtell pool funding promise



DEAR News Of The Area,

CITY of Coffs Harbour has previously received funding for upgrading Woolgoolga and Sawtell community swimming pools.

The mismanagement of the project saw funds being returned as the project could not be completed within the funding deadline.

Both pools were closed for a considerable time and much rate payers money spent on the project.

Now the statement comes ‘Sawtell could finally see its pool upgraded IF the coalition wins the election’ (as per NBN News).

What sort of blackmail is this?

Sawtell and Woolgoolga pools are community services managed by the City of Coffs Harbour Council.

Lets take the politics out of this and ask Council what they are going to do if the Coalition does not win?

Personally I would love to see the Council-run community pools upgraded.

If this cannot happen due to Council budget constraints let us please just have access to the facilities.

This includes extending opening hours and assisting the community continue with their health and wellbeing, not to mention the much-needed access for swim clubs and squads.

Regards,

Debra WALL,

Toormina.