Letter to the Editor: Short memories



DEAR News Of The Area,

WHILST fully appreciating and sympathising with the role of Norco farmers and workers I wonder about the lack of moral outrage when Norco previously and unceremoniously dropped Northpower as their electricity provider in a period where Northpower employees, many of them local, were going through their own particularly difficult period of reorganisation and job losses.

No, nary a word from Norco, their members or any National Party representative.

The decision was simply based on price.

If, as stated (NOTA 27/9/2024), the current process was based on merit and fairness, can Mr Singh explain and justify his comments with respect to the decision being “political and undertaken by Sydney bureaucrats”.

If Norco failed to meet the tender criteria, please explain the process for circumventing such a process and awarding the contract to a non-conforming tender applicant.

Regards,

Bob CAMERON,

Coffs Harbour.