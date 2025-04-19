Letter to the Editor: The difference between being independent and self-funded



DEAR News Of The Area,

THIS is my response to last week’s letter: “Where is the integrity and transparency?”

Oh Bruce, where to start?

Your opening paragraph actually opens the answer to its own question: “How can Caz Heise be independent when she received so much funding from Climate 200?”

Well, it seems you have confused being an ‘independent’ candidate as contingent on being self-funded.

Don’t be delusional.

If that was the case then only the rich could ever run for parliament (aka Clive Palmer).

The reality is that an independent candidate is simply a candidate that does not belong to a political party.

Caz is independent from any political party.

That really should be the end of the story.

But I suspect that explanation is not enough for some.

So please understand that being an independent really means that the candidate is not beholden to any party line.

They are not huddled into caucus to be told how they must vote, or sent a message on their personal electronic device outside of the chamber to tell them which way they must vote when they step inside (yes, this actually happens).

“But she’s a Teal!”

Well Bruce, there’s no such thing as the Teal Party.

It’s a nickname given to like-minded independent candidates supported by Climate 200 and thousands of others.

“But Simon Holmes à Court and his Climate 200 mob must be demanding something of them!”

No, there is no actual demand.

If you doubt this, then I invite you to come up with any evidence whatsoever.

What… you can’t find any? That’s because there isn’t any.

As for questioning her integrity… have you ever met Ms Heise?

I have several times, and my assessment is that her integrity is beyond reproach.

I am sure that she would welcome any enquiry from you.

Transparency? It’s all there. All of her policies are available to view.

Her professional history is all documented.

Her support through Climate 200 and many more of us is out there for all to see.

Where’s the lack of transparency?

Did you attend any of the Kitchen Table conversations that were held across all electorates where the need was identified?

No? Well, I and thousands of others did.

The outcome was that so many of us want change.

Have you attended any of the candidate forums? No? Well, I and thousands of others have.

This is how you can get informed.

How about rather than throwing out opinions based on inference and bias, you actually make some genuine enquiries first.

Go on, give Caz a call.

Regards,

David HARGREAVES.