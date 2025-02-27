Letter to the Editor: The Labor Gov has delivered



DEAR News Of The Area,

LAST election the Australian people got rid of a conservative government.

In its place they elected a Labor government who had to depend on a hostile Liberal Party, Greens and independents.

Labor still provided tax cuts to all workers, and provided funding for apprentices in the building industry.

Provided wage increases to aged care workers and nurses in our health system.

Provided record defence funding that will provide future training and employment to our youth. Provided pension increases and increased rent assistance to our retirees.

Increased funding for bulk billing.

The list goes on and these were done with a hostile Senate and an extremely negative Coalition who opposed nearly every item.

It is up to you on election day, but remember the past.

The only policy the Coalition have is to reduce spending – who knows where – and oppose wind farms that may not interfere with anyone.

Regards,

Gerry MOHAN,

Shoal Bay.