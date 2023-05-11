LETTER TO THE EDITOR: The mystery of the new Melaleuca foot bridge

DEAR News Of The Area,

FROM before May 10 2018 the residents of Woolgoolga have been waiting for a new foot bridge.

In the overall scheme of things, we know that it is one of many small capital items that the City is dealing with and that times are now just a tad different than they were back in 2018 before Covid and before inflation.

Our bridge delivery expectations have been dashed many times – too many to mention.

Now Council is asked for an Environmental Impact Statement (EIS).

Does this seem late in the process to be asked for an EIS.

In August 2020 Council advised the Northern Beaches Residents Association (NBRA), “The bridge design is currently nearing completion.

“These works are included in this year’s Delivery Program however the timing for construction is going to be dependent on: 1. Finalising detailed design; 2. Obtaining regulatory environmental approvals/licences and 3. The impacts of Covid restrictions on the QLD border due to the fact that the major components of the new bridge are manufactured in QLD.

“At this stage the best case scenario would be later in the year or possibly early 2021. Will keep you posted.”

In February 2021 Council advised NBRA by email, “Melaleuca footbridge project is currently out to tender.

“Once a contractor is appointed there are a number of approvals which must be obtained.

“The timing of these and availability of the contractor will guide our timeframes for construction start etc.

“We will provide the community with ample notice prior to construction once a work schedule is determined.”

We thought that early 2022 might see the bridge renewal works begin.

Now we roll forward to March 23 2023.

In the Council papers dealing with key planning documents for Woolgoolga we were excited…well hoping that the ‘Northern Entry Bike Path’ would be completed soon but the ‘fine print’ said five to ten years and it is to be funded by development levies.

The cost was said to be $661,406.

(There is something about getting nearest dollar figures when it is at least five years off).

We are guessing that the bridge was extra.

At the same Council meeting of March 23 2023 in the Draft LGA Public Realm Strategy we are told that the Melaleuca Bridge will be renewed by the end of this year, 2023, or maybe next (“to 2024”) at a cost of $1,035,589.

In the April 27 2023 City of Coffs Harbour General Manager’s Reports before Council we were impressed with the incredible savings made in a month.

The Melaleuca bridge is in the 23/24 Budget for a total of ONLY $548,788 including a footpath to and from the bridge for $80,000.

Not a bad saving from over $1 million above!

In the Council papers for May 11 2023 in the General Manager’s Report we learn that the new State Government has asked for an EIS – seems hardly surprising from what we know.

So, what is going on?

Has the cost overrun of more than ten percent been taken up in the March reports for Council in April and May?

We guess yes. What is the change of scope? Why do so much planning before doing an EIS?

Why was the time allocated for an EIS not in the plan anyway?

Is this delay for financial reasons too?

The Melaleuca Bridge is a small matter in the City’s capital budget. Is what we see here symptomatic of a lack of planning or lack of coordination of planning generally?

Wasting fruitless planning time is anathema to ratepayers.

Will management take a “deep dive” into what is going on? Will Councillors roll their sleeves up to show ratepayers that there will be improvements…soon?

Regards,

Ray WILLING,

Woolgoolga.