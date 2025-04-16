Letter to the Editor: The reality of solar panel recycling



DEAR News Of The Area,

HONESTLY, sometimes you just have to say something.

Mr Duesbury’s letter (11 April edition) is full of disingenuous nonsense.

He claims that most used solar panels and batteries end up in landfill.

They do not.

Most used solar panels and batteries are recycled, up to 98 percent.

I personally have taken used solar panels and batteries to Sell & Parker in Coffs Harbour (recyclers) and they have paid me for them.

Are they going to pay me so they can put them in landfill?

Also, a properly calibrated solar panel and battery system geared to an individual household’s needs pays for itself, on average, in seven to eight years.

Given that, and the fact you are using clean energy, and the ability to recycle your old system, it is indeed good for the environment, contrary to Mr Duesbury’s intimation.

By all means stick with your diesel Mr Duesbury, and while you’re at it stick with the truth.

Regards,

Don ORR,

Urunga.