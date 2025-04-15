Letter to the Editor: The times they are a-changin’



DEAR News Of The Area,

AS the debate of who funds independent candidates hots up it was interesting to read Janet Olney (NOTA 21 March) asking “who is funding independent Caz Heise’s campaign?”.

Ms Olney argues that no independent would be able to afford this kind of campaign.

Well Janet you are correct.

Very few independent candidates could afford to run a campaign like this on their own.

However a community that supports them most certainly can.

“Voices for Cowper” and other community-run organisations are all prepared to contribute their own hard-earned money to an independent candidate because they are fed up with politicians from the two major parties looking after their own parties interests before that of their communities.

Oh yes… the times, they are a-changin’.

Apologies to Bob Dylan.

Regards,

Bob HARRIS,

Sawtell.