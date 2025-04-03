Letter to the Editor: Time to get vote ready



DEAR News Of The Area,

I THINK everyone breathed a sigh of relief today when Mr Albanese named 3 May as Election Day.

Now we have about 30 days to get ourselves vote-ready.

Let’s celebrate the independent and trustworthy voting system that is applied uniformly and fairly across our country and our electoral rolls that can’t be tampered with by partisan local officials. In fact, why not check your enrollment today, especially if you are a first time voter or have moved house since the last election?

The AEC has a very helpful website where you can adjust your details, and once nominations have closed they offer you an online practice voting paper so you can refine your choices as polling day gets closer and you find out more about your local candidates.

Don’t listen to the dark forces who tell you your vote doesn’t matter, and all politicians are the same.

Treasure your vote and think about it before you stand in the booth and pick up that pencil.

Regards,

M J SUTCLIFFE,

Hawks Nest.