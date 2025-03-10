Letter to the Editor: Tourists not welcome



DEAR News Of The Area,

ON my recent holiday to Port Stephens I could help but notice the parking meters at Nelson Bay have spread like a virus, easterly.

Seems like everywhere I went there were parking meters for tourists, locals can park for free.

Want to snorkel at Fly point, pay up, want to swim at Little Beach, pay up; want to swim or lunch at Shoal Bay, pay up; want to climb Mount Tomaree, pay up; want to swim or lunch at Fingal Bay, pay up; want to take in the view at Fingal Bay headland, pay up and park rear to the kerb (Doh!); want to picnic at Barry Park, pay up.

Other than weekends it has resulted in these areas being ghost towns.

It makes a mockery of Wotif’s 2025 Aussie best town award.

The mayor said “we are so proud to share our beautiful region with visitors…”.

I don’t believe charging for parking is in the spirit of sharing.

Regards,

Stephen BLACKTOP,

Newcastle.