Letter to the Editor: Tourists not welcome Opinion Property/Sports/Opinion - popup ad by News Of The Area - Modern Media - March 11, 2025 DEAR News Of The Area, ON my recent holiday to Port Stephens I could help but notice the parking meters at Nelson Bay have spread like a virus, easterly. Seems like everywhere I went there were parking meters for tourists, locals can park for free. Want to snorkel at Fly point, pay up, want to swim at Little Beach, pay up; want to swim or lunch at Shoal Bay, pay up; want to climb Mount Tomaree, pay up; want to swim or lunch at Fingal Bay, pay up; want to take in the view at Fingal Bay headland, pay up and park rear to the kerb (Doh!); want to picnic at Barry Park, pay up. Other than weekends it has resulted in these areas being ghost towns. It makes a mockery of Wotif’s 2025 Aussie best town award. The mayor said “we are so proud to share our beautiful region with visitors…”. I don’t believe charging for parking is in the spirit of sharing. Regards, Stephen BLACKTOP, Newcastle.