Letter to the Editor: Tree vandalism solutions



DEAR News Of The Area,

IN regards to the vandalised trees on the Bridle Path, one way to prevent the damage that has been done by some locals who wanted a view, would be to erect one or several banners at the emplacement of the damaged trees with a message saying: “These trees have been vandalised”.

I am aware the council already does this but with a rather small signage.

What I am suggesting is rather much bigger banners that could be attached to the surrounding trees.

These banners don’t have to be expensive, and the text could be written manually, it does not need to be a super professional job.

It would ruin the view of the people who are behind the vandalisation of these trees.

The council could also create a fund to pay for the banners, and I certainly would contribute if it was the case.

I already made such a suggestion to our Mayor but have not received a reply yet.

Regards,

Yves MONNET,

Nelson Bay.