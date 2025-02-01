Letter to the Editor: We are all Australians



DEAR News Of The Area,

I’VE been reflecting on Australia Day. Its significance has increasingly become associated with colonization and invasion, particularly following the bicentennial celebration in 1988.

I believe we should focus on celebrating what it means to be Australian, regardless of our backgrounds.

Whether you’re a migrant, a descendant of convicts or European settlers, or part of the First Nations, we are all Australians together in this moment.

So, what if we were to change the name of the day to Australians Day and celebrate our shared identity as Australians?

Regards,

Bettina DWYER,

Macksville.