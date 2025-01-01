Life Memberships for Lake Cathie tennis stalwarts



THREE hard-working committee members have been awarded Life Membership to the Lake Cathie Tennis Club.

“It is because of the dedication and hard work of our committee and volunteers, that we are able to continue with the management and maintenance of our wonderful facility for the benefit of all members and the wider community,” said Club President Tracy Reddie.

“These three tennis club members have a combined 40 years service to the Lake Cathie Tennis Club and the community.

“Congratulations and thank you to Mal and Lorraine Revell and Mick Wadsworth.”

The Life Memberships were awarded at the club’s annual Christmas party on Saturday 7 December, when members and their families gathered to celebrate another fun-filled year of tennis.

Despite a thunderstorm interrupting festivities, members enjoyed a delicious BBQ with salad, dessert and drinks, followed by a few games of tennis.