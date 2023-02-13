Life rings save another life at Boat Harbour

THE coast of Port Stephens is treacherous, stunningly beautiful and unpredictable.

Boat Harbour is no exception.



Rock fishers and swimmers have been seriously injured and have died on days that they thought were safe.

Ray and Marcia Smith lost their son rock fishing at Boat Harbour 24 years ago.

Grieving the loss of their son, Ray and Marcia campaigned and organised for the installation of life rings which are still on site at Boat Harbour today.

This week the rings have saved another life, with the devices having now saved at least five lives since they were installed in 1997.

“A ring was used to rescue the girl today and while she was being airlifted to Newcastle, the ring was washed away by another wave,” Marcia said.

Ray and Marcia have already replaced the lost ring, with the dedicated couple keeping spares at their home.

The story of the rings is included in the ‘Memories of Boat Harbour’ book.

By Marian SAMPSON