Lifeline North Coast op shop defends pricing, explains purpose

LIFELINE North Coast is addressing a price expectation from customers who believe all merchandise in op shops should be cheap.

“We’ve had some customers sharing their feedback about prices at our retail stores over the past few months, and we’re eager to clarify the reasons behind our pricing,” Angela Martin, acting chief executive of Lifeline North Coast, told News Of The Area.

At Lifeline North Coast retail shops, their mission goes beyond providing affordable clothing, bric-a-brac, accessories and furniture.

“We are driven by the goal of supporting our Crisis Support phone line (13 11 14), which plays a vital role in saving lives.

“While we have received feedback from some customers expressing concerns about our prices, we believe it’s essential to clarify our approach.”

Lifeline’s commitment lies in offering quality goods at reasonable price points, ensuring a stream of funding for the critical support services that countless individuals rely on in times of crisis.

“We take immense pride in contributing to the betterment of society, and we unapologetically stand by our business model that enables us to make a significant difference,” said Angela.

“We understand that many of our customers seek bargains, and we are thrilled to offer a wide range of items at various price points to suit the budget of individuals from all walks of life.”

Setting fair prices for clothes, accessories, toys and household items, for example, allows Lifeline to generate revenue to cover operational costs, such as rent for their warehouse and shops, power and other working expenses.

“A sustainable business model ensures the continuity of our operations, allowing us to have a more substantial and lasting impact on the lives we touch.”

The Lifeline retail team understands that some customers may expect new high-end items to have a very low price at an op shop.

However, “it’s essential to consider the greater purpose behind our efforts.

“Our primary objective is not merely to sell goods at rock-bottom prices but to create a positive impact on society.

“By valuing the quality of our merchandise, we maintain our credibility and, in turn, garner stronger community support,” she said.

The team members at Lifeline North Coast are all proud to provide affordable goods and foster a supportive community.

Their purpose goes beyond being an ordinary retail store.

“We are a driving force in raising funds for our Crisis Support phone line, and community services to prevent suicide and support those who have lost loved ones to suicide.”

Angela said, “every dollar we raise supports our crisis-support and suicide-prevention services and importantly, the 13 11 14 Crisis Support line.

“Every $39 we raise allows us to answer another call and potentially, save another life.

“With the high rate of suicide in Australia each year, our work is more important than ever.”

By Andrea FERRARI