Lifeline North Coast opens 2025 training for Crisis Support volunteers



LIFELINE North Coast in Coffs Harbour will run a ten-week training course for Crisis Support volunteers from Thursday, 3 April.

Through the work of these volunteers, the suicide support service has proven, overwhelmingly, to deliver life-saving assistance.



It’s worth it for your business.

Message us.

Phone us – (02) 4981 8882.

Email us – Advertise with News of The Area today.It’s worth it for your business.Message us.Phone us – (02) 4981 8882.Email us – media@newsofthearea.com.au

A crisis often pushes a person beyond their coping capabilities, leading to feelings of hopelessness and increased suicide risk, Lifeline North Coast General Manager Angela Martin told News Of The Area.

“Lifeline North Coast trains Crisis Supporters to connect with emotions, providing anonymity, non-judgement, and confidentiality.

“When individuals feel truly heard, their distress is lowered, and their ability to see options and access hope is increased.

“By encouraging people to reach out during a crisis, we help them see past the darkness and reduce the likelihood of imminent risk.

Lifeline North Coast Crisis Support volunteer Penny Westman said, “When I volunteer, it fills my bucket to know I have made a positive difference to someone in challenging times”.

In the past twelve months, Lifeline North Coast has handled over 13,000 calls from help seekers, and the demand for help is on the rise.

Crisis Supporters connect with people daily who are experiencing suicidal thoughts, helping them create safety plans.

Lifeline North Coast is calling on compassionate individuals to volunteer as Crisis Supporters.

“Our volunteers generously give their time, energy, and expertise to achieve our vision of an ‘Australia free of suicide,’ ensuring that no person has to face their darkest moments alone,” Ms Martin said.

Volunteering as a Crisis Supporter involves providing one-off crisis support over the phone to individuals needing immediate assistance.

This role requires 170 hours of training, including 80 hours of placement over twelve months, delivered by a local Lifeline centre.

Volunteers must be over eighteen, an Australian/New Zealand citizen, or have a valid visa, and complete Police and Working with Children/Vulnerable People checks.

The training leads to an accredited CHCSS00113 – Crisis Support Skill Set certification.

Training takes place in the Coffs Harbour Lifeline centre, with a commitment of a minimum of four hours per fortnight.

Remote shifts from home will also be available once volunteers are accredited with phone experience.

See Lifeline North Coast’s website for more information at lifelinenorthcoast.org.au/crisissupporter or send an email to Angela: amartin@lifelinenc.org.au

By Andrea FERRARI

