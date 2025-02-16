Lifetime Bellingen resident Yvonne Tyson celebrates 90th birthday



LIFETIME Bellinger River resident Yvonne Tyson celebrated her 90th birthday on 30 November 2024 surrounded by family at the Urunga Golf Club.

Yvonne is the eldest of her six siblings, with four of them over 80.



She has, over the years, been a prolific volunteer for the Bellingen View Club, Bellingen Show Society, Meals on Wheels and still gives her time to the Bellingen Red Cross and the Uniting Op Shop with her sister Lois.

She also supports husband Wal in his volunteering with Bellingen Lions Club, and over many years Urunga Anglers Club, Bellingen Cricket Club and more.

In the early years with their young family of five kids Wal and Yvonne ran a dairy farm.

They subdivided the farm in 1973, building a new home on the eastern part of the property.

The couple still live there today overlooking the beautiful Bellinger River and their old farm, which was settled in 1863 by Wal’s great grandfather William Tyson, brother to George Tyson of Fernmount.

Yvonne loves her garden, her home and her family.

She loves cooking up a storm in the ‘WallyVon Café’, as her family have named her kitchen.

Scones, jam and cream, choc chip cookies and jam drops are Yvonne’s specialties, along with jams, pickles and chutneys from 100-year-old recipes.

By Andrea FERRARI

