Lightning strike fire on Bulls Island

MARINE Rescue Lemon Tree Passage Base received a phone call this weekend about a fire on Bulls Island at Lemon Tree Passage.

The Rural Fire Service (RFS) was notified and activated, with support from a Marine Rescue boat crew on LT30.



It’s worth it for your business.

Message us.

Phone us – (02) 4981 8882.

Email us – Advertise with News of The Area today.It’s worth it for your business.Message us.Phone us – (02) 4981 8882.Email us – media@newsofthearea.com.au

Mick Chubb, Marine Rescue Lemon Tree Passage told News Of The Area, “Our crew on LT30 met the crew from Tilligerry Rural Fire Brigade at our berth and conveyed them by our vessel to the eastern side of Bulls Island.

“A short time later the Soldiers Point Rural Fire Brigade Fire Boat arrived on scene and after a short briefing, took the Rural Fire Service crew and landed them on the Island, whilst the Fire Boat attacked the fire from the water side by use of a water cannon.”

The crew on LT30 was on standby to assist fighting the fire if required and to assist in towing the Fire Boat off the Island back into deep water when required.

“The fire was located in a tree which appeared to have been hit by lightning on Thursday night.”

The fire was quickly extinguished by the Rural Fire Service and the fire boat towed back to deeper water, allowing its crew to return to Soldiers Point.

The Tilligerry Rural Fire Service were taken on board LT30 and returned back to Lemon Tree Passage.

By Marian SAMPSON