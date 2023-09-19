Lindsay Webb to host adult comedy shows at Coffs Harbour Golf Club

ONE of the mainstays of Buskers Festivals over the past eight years has been adult comedy nights, with hundreds of locals and visitors eagerly looking forward to the program each year.

This year will be no different when grand master of ceremonies Lindsay Webb hosts two spectacular two nights at the Coffs Harbour Golf Club on October 6 and 7.

Dubbed the Buskers Unreal Comedy Gala, Lindsay will wind his way through the chaos as only he knows how; pulling together local acts, buskers, The Nelson Twins and more. But it is the man himself many people will have come to see.

“Lindsay is just so damn popular,” festival organisers said this week.

“Nobody can pull it together like he does.“

Lindsay does almost 300 stand up comedy shows a year, has won countless awards, is a regular fixture at major events like Melbourne, Sydney, Adelaide and Edinburgh Fringe Festivals and holds the world record for the longest standup comedy routine (38 hours) in the world.

But it is Coffs Harbour he holds dear to his heart and loves the vibe the festival creates. “It’s one of my favourite gigs, I just love this festival,” Lindsay said.

Locals and visitors can see Lindsay with a different program each night at the Unreal Comedy Gala, Coffs Golf Club, October 6 and 7.

For more information and tickets, go to www.coffsharbourbuskers.com