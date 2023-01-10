Lions Club Australia Day celebrations are back in Hawks Nest

TEA GARDENS Lions Club is back hosting the popular local Australia Day Breakfast BBQ at Moira Parade (Pelican) Park, Hawks Nest.

On 26 January 2023, all over our nation, Australians will be back out celebrating all the things we love about Australia: our beaches and land, sense of fair go, lifestyle, democracy, the freedoms we enjoy and our community.



The marking of 26 January is an important date in Australia’s history and has changed over time: starting as a celebration for emancipated convicts and evolving into what is now a celebration of Australia that reflects the nation’s diverse people.

Starting at 8am with a sizzling bacon and egg BBQ, the event will feature an Australian flag raising ceremony, local Citizen of the Year Awards, live music, and fun children’s races.

A full program will be in next week’s NOTA.

The theme for Australia Day continues to be ‘Reflect, Respect and Celebrate’.

More information about Australia Day events is available at https://www.australiaday.com.au.

Contact the Tea Gardens Lions Club on teagardenslionsclub@gmail.com.