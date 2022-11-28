Lions Club Of Raymond Terrace to Serve up 1,000 Driver Reviver Cuppas

BORN from the terrible statistics associated with the holiday road toll is the Driver Reviver program.

An Australian institution, the Driver Reviver program operates nationwide during school holidays and over long-weekends to reduce fatigue-related crashes on our roads.



Driver Reviver has been a part of our community since 1990, with sites offering toilet facilities, shade, seating and water.

Driver Reviver has been a part of our community since 1990, with sites offering toilet facilities, shade, seating and water.

Some offer activities for children, baby change tables and pet bowls.

Operating days/times vary between sites.

Some open 24 hours over the whole holiday period, some operate 9am-5pm and others operate at peak arrival times or at the start and end of holiday periods.

About 1.1 million people stop at Driver Reviver sites across Australia each year, with up to 1.7 million cuppas and 1.3 million snacks consumed annually.

Individual Driver Reviver sites are run by community groups, including Lions, SES and the NSW Volunteer Rescue Association.

The Raymond Terrace Driver Reviver site is manned by the Lions Club of Raymond Terrace.

Robert Findley of the Raymond Terrace Lions Club told News Of The Area, “Raymond Terrace Lions are now back in full swing following the lifting of Covid-restrictions

“We are returning to full service and will be at Driver Reviver leading up to Christmas as we have since 1986.

“Driver reviver is planned to be open from 22-24 December for 24 hours each day and we expect to serve up to 1,000 people.

“In doing so we know that we will have a positive impact on the road statistics.”

There are about 5000 Driver Reviver volunteers from all ages and backgrounds who provide a warm welcome and information on other places to stop, plus places of interest.

You don’t have to be a Lion to be a part of this important community service and anyone interested in getting involved can contact Glenda Lunn at RTLionsprojects@gmail.com.

By Marian SAMPSON