Lions Driver Reviver kiosk opens at Twelve Mile Creek

FOR the past 40 years the Lions Club of Raymond Terrace has manned the Twelve Mile Creek Driver Reviver site on the Pacific Highway north of the town.

The purpose of Driver Reviver is to encourage drivers to take a break from their journey and refresh themselves with a free cup of coffee or tea and biscuits.

Since beginning to man the site, the Raymond Terrace Lions Club has towed their catering caravan and coolroom to the rest area.

When operating for multiple days it is necessary for the caravan to be manned around the clock for security purposes.

Dennis Moore of the Raymond Terrace Lions Club told News Of The Area, “It has become increasingly difficult to provide members and volunteers to carry out these towing and security duties.

“More than two years ago the club made the decision to investigate establishing a permanent and secure kiosk on the site that could be used during holiday periods and be securely locked when not in use.”

The club decided that a converted shipping container was the best option and an estimate of costs was prepared – with $50,000 required to complete the project. .

The Raymond Terrace Lions Club voted to contribute 25 percent of the cost, which was to be matched by the Australian Lions Foundation, leaving the remainder to be raised by an appeal to businesses and the public.

“The total funding required was finally achieved and work commenced in early 2023,” Mr Moore said.

“A partly converted shipping container arrived at Raymond Terrace Men’s Shed where the remainder of the conversion would be carried out.

“The almost completed kiosk was moved to the site prepared by Transport for NSW in early May where a roof over the structure and an awning were installed.

“It was only due to the generosity of some local tradespeople, some of whom charged only for materials, as well as the Men’s Shed, that the project was able to be completed within budget.”

At the Driver Reviver the club provides free coffee, tea and biscuits but also has available for sale a selection of hot food.

Driver Reviver is a national program which has been operating since 1989 aimed at reducing the number of fatigued drivers on roads during peak periods.

By Marian SAMPSON